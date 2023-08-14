Wiltshire veteran attempts Hadrian's Wall on hand-cranked bike
A Wiltshire army veteran is hoping to be the first wheelchair user to complete Hadrian's Wall using a hand-cranked mountain bike.
Tom Green from Salisbury is taking on the 84 mile (135km) challenge later to mark three years since an accident that left him paralysed from the waist down.
This attempt at Hadrian's Wall will raise money for the veterans charity Combat Stress.
"Anything is possible with the right team around you," said Mr Green.
On 14 August 2020 he was cycling in a fundraising challenge for Combat Stress, when he was hit from behind by a lorry travelling at 60mph (96km/h).
He was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery but was left with spinal cord injuries.
Mr Green, who was born in Birmingham and lives in Salisbury, served as a physical trainer with the 1st Fusiliers until he was medically discharged in March 2022, reaching his rank and serving in Canada, Kenya, Brunel and Germany.
Now a coach and athlete, he coaches both able-bodied and adaptive athletes in weightlifting, powerlifting, and CrossFit, and competes at an international level where he is ranked third in the world in the seated category.
"It's been long and hard, but now I'm 100% happier with my life and the direction it's going in," said Mr Green.
"What keeps me going the most is my four-year-old son. I need to be a role model for him."
Mr Green started the challenge 08:04 BST on Monday - the exact time he was struck by the lorry three years ago.
With the company of six other riders, Mr Green expects to complete the challenge in ten hours, with breaks scheduled throughout the day.
He has already surpassed his initial fundraising target of £1000, which will go towards maintaining the 24 hour telephone line that helps veterans suffering from mental health.
