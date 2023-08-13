Wiltshire M4: Drunk driver arrested after crashing car into tree
A drunk driver has been arrested after he crashed his car into a tree while driving on a motorway.
Roads policing officers and an armed vehicle response were called to the M4 motorway in Wiltshire on Saturday night.
A police breathalyser test found the driver to be almost three times over the limit.
In a tweet, Wiltshire police said driver was not seriously injured and that he had not hit another vehicle.
