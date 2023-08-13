Wiltshire M4: Drunk driver arrested after crashing car into tree

A crashed car on its side.Wiltshire police
Wiltshire police said the driver did not crash into another vehicle

A drunk driver has been arrested after he crashed his car into a tree while driving on a motorway.

Roads policing officers and an armed vehicle response were called to the M4 motorway in Wiltshire on Saturday night.

A police breathalyser test found the driver to be almost three times over the limit.

In a tweet, Wiltshire police said driver was not seriously injured and that he had not hit another vehicle.

Wiltshire Police
The driver of the car was arrested

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics