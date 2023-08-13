Swindon: Two men injured in garden stabbing
- Published
Two men were taken to hospital after they were stabbed in a garden.
It happened at a home on Clanfield Road in Park North, Swindon, at about 16:45 BST on Saturday, police said.
The two victims, one in his 30s and another in his 60s, were taken to hospital to be treated for stab wounds which are not thought to be life threatening.
Officers want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed a woman leaving the address on Saturday.
She is described as white, with long blonde hair in her 30s with a slim build.
Members of the public may notice an increased police presents in the area.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.