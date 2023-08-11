A36 traffic: Wiltshire road closed after serious crash
A major Wiltshire road is closed following a serious collision.
Police said the A36 had been closed in both directions between the A3098 Chapmanslade and the A350 Warminster junctions after a crash between two cars.
The force said closures "may be in place for some time" and urged those travelling to seek alternative routes.
National Highways said emergency services were in attendance and traffic was being diverted via local routes.
They told road users to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time.
