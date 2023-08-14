Business owner fears being cut off due to water works
A business owner fears he will be left cut off from customers as work to replace an old water main is scheduled to take about five months.
Wessex Water is updating an old water main with a new plastic one along the B3105 in Staverton, near Trowbridge.
Michael Blake, 65, owner of Michael Blake Racing Yard, said: "I'm disappointed the works are going to take so long."
Wessex Water apologised and said it was working to minimise the impact.
On 26 July, engineers closed a 500-metre stretch of the B3105, between the slipway near the Cereal Partners Worldwide factory complex, and the Staverton railway bridge.
Access has been maintained for residents but they are facing delays.
The closure will be in place until 15 December.
Michael Blake said he was disappointed by the works, claiming they are causing delays for his business.
He said: "Vets and farriers are having to take long diversions to get to us.
"People are also less inclined to get to me and I'm finding it hard to get my horses to their races.
"It's going to be a struggle for feed and hay deliveries to get to us too."
Mr Blake added the work would not make a difference to him, as his business has a private water supply.
Wessex Water said the work would ensure residents and businesses would continue to have a reliable supply of water for many years to come.
