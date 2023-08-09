Swindon: Man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a collision in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Wiltshire Police were called to Cricklade Road at the junction with Menham Road in Swindon, following a report that a Ford Focus had been involved in an incident.

They found a man trying to change a tyre in the middle of the carriageway.

The man, who is in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

He was taken to Gablecross police station for further questioning.

Insp Will Ayers said: "Drink-driving is one of the fatal five offences [that] increase the risk of [involvement] in a collision.

"Wiltshire Police is making road safety an absolute priority through robust enforcement and driver education.

"Please think carefully about the choices you make before getting behind the wheel of a car."

