Hilperton villagers object to new McDonald's drive-through
- Published
Villagers are objecting to plans for a new 24-hour drive-through McDonald's.
Rachel Kingsmill is one of around 200 people in the area who are against the plans for a drive-through McDonald's on the A361 at Hilperton near Trowbridge in Wiltshire.
Ms Kingsmill said she believes the village is "not the right place" for the outlet to be opened.
McDonald's said they would take the feedback from residents "into consideration".
Hilperton residents have held a public meeting and staged a protest at the proposed site.
"It's not that we are opposed to McDonald's - we all like a guilty pleasure now and then," Ms Kingsmill added.
"We just believe that our village, which is part rural, ancient - and has no 24-hour economy - is not the right place for this drive-through.
"It is going to destroy a natural habitat, because they are planning to build on a green field site.
"It will also increase village road traffic, which increases pollution," she added.
Local resident Andrew Cresci said: "We have a beautiful countryside village. The McDonald's here [would be] a transient location.
"All we'll get people doing is driving in, driving out. It's nothing to do with the community.
"It adds nothing to where we live or what we're trying to build," he added.
Dr Andrew Murrison, MP for Trowbridge, also objects to the proposal for the Hilperton site.
He told BBC Radio Wiltshire: "Many of us are trying to enhance the townscape in and around Trowbridge.
"It's difficult to see how this drive through with the associated clutter is going to improve the gateway to the town.
"I am not surprised that I'm getting so many messages from constituents and residents about this proposal."
McDonald's said: "We will take into consideration the feedback from the Hilperton community and further clarify our position on these points, should we receive a planning committee date."
The planning application can be found on Wiltshire Council's planning portal and comments can be made until 18 August.
The council hopes to decide the application by 10 October.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk