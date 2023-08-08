Rudloe social housing tenants fear mould is harming kids' health
Tenants living in damp social housing fear that black mould is affecting their children's health.
The affected flats in Rudloe, Wiltshire, are owned by social housing company Green Square Accord.
Tenants say they have frequently complained, but that the mould has simply been painted over.
A regeneration scheme had been planned for the flats in Rudloe, which would involve demolishing the old homes to build new, high-quality ones.
However, these plans were rejected in June, as opposition of the removal of the Rudloe Community Centre meant the company had to redesign the plans.
A spokesperson from Green Square Accord said: "This redesign has significant cost implications, meaning we could fit fewer homes onto the site and, combined with significant pressures on the economy and our organisation, this has impacted the viability of the scheme.
"As a result of the regeneration not going ahead, we need to explore the next steps for how we invest in our homes at Rudloe."
Single mum of two, Gina Baker, says she has repeatedly reported mould problems to the housing company since 2018.
"They came out last year to do a mould wash and said the problem had been sorted, but the problem keeps coming back," she said.
Ms Baker said her eldest son was diagnosed with asthma at the age of five and her 17-month-old baby has been in hospital twice for severe bronchiolitis.
Doctors have told Ms Baker that her living conditions have contributed to her children's health problems.
"You expect your children to be happy and healthy regardless of where you live.
"To know that where you are living is impacting their health, that's quite a substantial thing to have to take in," she said.
Ms Baker wants to be moved out from the flat so the issue can be dealt with properly.
In December 2022, a coroner ruled that two-year-old Awaab Ishak died from a respiratory condition caused by exposure to mould.
During Marilyn Tye's seven years as a parish councillor for for Box, Wiltshire, she says mould has been an issue in Rudloe the entire time.
"Throughout this period, they have had black mould, damp, there's asbestos, and a general state of disrepair throughout the flats. That is a danger for health.
"It's just dreadful that we've got young families here with young children who are living with these conditions and the potential harm that this is having on her health.
"Indeed some of the children already have problems with asthma, so it's already beginning to start with them."
Ms Tye says she doesn't feel that the landlords are taking the issue seriously and that simply washing away the mould is not enough.
"The mould is still there, it's still infesting the property, its just not visible.
"I want to see these residents rehoused into properties which are not going to harm their health and the health of their children."
Neighbouring tenant mum Tonya Cutler says is concerned about her son's health, as he has to sleep in a room badly affected by mould.
"They have come out and done mould washes and painted over, but I know that it's only a temporary fix.
"I've had to throw whole drawers of clothes away. There is no solution to it. It is damp.
"[I have] Windows open all day, doors open on all day, heater on throughout the winter, [but] it is still damp."
"Every day when I walk in here and I get him out of bed, the damp smell is here all the time. It's horrendous."
Michelle Newman, director of asset strategy said Green Square Accord said they will remediate the issues with the customers until full completion, and assured residents that their homes are fit for purpose.
'"We've had the properties surveyed twice within the last couple of years," said Ms Newman.
"We've also had all of the properties revisited due to the regeneration project not going ahead.
"No serious issues were found in terms of the properties themselves" she said.
