Swindon illegal car gathering blocks dual carriageway
- Published
An illegal gathering of up to 200 people with 50 cars partially blocked a dual carriageway, police say.
Swindon's Great Western Way was closed for more than an hour on Sunday, with Wiltshire Police dealing with anti-social behaviour at the scene.
No arrests were made and the road was reopened again at about 22.30 BST after the group had moved on, the force said.
Later in the evening, about 30 cars gathered on the Dorcan Industrial Estate in the town.
Temporary Supt Joe Saunders said: "We responded to a gathering of a large number of people who had parked their cars on Great Western Way.
"To ensure public safety, we were forced to close the carriageway for more than an hour at great inconvenience to the public.
"Our officers had to contend with a number of instances of anti-social behaviour directed at them over the course of the evening.
"While no arrests were made at the time, we shall be examining the circumstances and will consider appropriate further action."
He said the "vast majority of car enthusiasts pursue their passion lawfully".
"However, we will not hesitate to take robust action against those who choose to flout the law and cause inconvenience to other road users," Supt Saunders added.
