Chippenham: Police appeal over 'deliberate' fire
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fire in a property.
Wiltshire Police said the fire, on The Butts in Chippenham, started at about 03:00 BST on Saturday and was believed to have been started deliberately.
The force said three people were inside at the time but that no one was injured.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious, has any information or dashcam footage, is urged to contact the force.
