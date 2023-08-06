Elvis Presley's coat fetches £128k at Wiltshire auction
A custom-made coat worn by Elvis Presley has sold for more than £120,000 at auction.
The leather and mink garment, worn by Elvis Presley during the last year of his life, went under the hammer at Henry Aldridge & Son auctions in Devizes, Wiltshire on Saturday.
It was purchased for £128,000 by a US collector.
Auctioneer Henry Aldridge had previously said they expected the coat to reach around £15,000.
Elvis Presley gave the garment, which is 120cm (4ft) in length, to the brother of his fiancée Ginger Alden before his death in 1977.
The lot was accompanied by a letter of authenticity from Rosemary Alden Starkey, who is Ginger Alden's sister.
Auctioneer Henry Aldridge had previously said they acquired the coat from a client who had bought the garment during an annual Elvis Presley auction held at the singer's former home at Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee.
Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge said: "For me it encapsulates the glamour of 1970s Vegas, Elvis in a mink coat."
A gold-owl shaped ring, also owned by Elvis Presley, sold for £14,000.
