Trial set for man accused of Wiltshire fox-attack offences
A trial date has been set for a man accused of wildlife offences relating to a video of a fox being thrown to a pack of hounds.
Alex Warden, 25, appeared in court in July where he denied illegally hunting a wild mammal with dogs.
Warden, of North Bradley, Wiltshire, also denied causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
He chose to be tried by a jury at crown court and will appear at Salisbury Crown Court on 21 December.
The charges relate to footage that emerged in February of this year.
The defendant was granted bail on the condition he does not participate in any trail-hunting in Wiltshire.