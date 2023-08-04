Family tribute to London boy after A303 crash near Stonehenge
A family have paid tribute to a "life-loving" boy who died after a crash involving a car and a lorry.
Charles, 11, from London, was in a black BMW when it hit an HGV in a layby on the A303 at about 19:30 BST on 8 July.
The BMW driver, a man in his 40s, and a 15-year-old boy, who are both also from London, suffered potentially life-changing injuries.
The 11-year-old's family said he would be "missed and remembered forever".
"As the youngest of three wonderful siblings, Charles was the golden-haired centre of our family.
"We will miss his life-loving and caring nature every day. It is impossible to imagine the future without him.
"Charles was deeply loved by his family, his friends and our dog Lettice, who magically survived the deeply tragic accident.
"Rest in peace, my darling," they said.
Police said the car was travelling westbound from the Countess Roundabout towards Stonehenge when the collision happened.
The lorry driver was uninjured.
Wiltshire Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone who may have dashcam footage to get in touch.
