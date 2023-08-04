Elvis Presley's coat set to fetch £15k at Wiltshire auction
- Published
A custom made coat, worn by Elvis Presley during the last year of his life, is expected to sell for up to £15,000 at auction.
It is going under the hammer on Saturday at Henry Aldridge & Son in Devizes, Wiltshire.
Presley gave the leather and mink jacket to the brother of his fiancée Ginger Alden before he died in 1977.
It is accompanied by a letter of authenticity from Rosemary Alden Starkey, who is Ginger Alden's sister.
"Ginger was with him for the last nine months of his life before he died in 1977 and this is where the coat comes from," said auctioneer Henry Aldridge.
Mr Aldridge estimates that the coat could sell for £15,000 and says he has potential customers in the United States and UK.
He said he acquired the coat from a client who bought the coat during an annual Elvis Presley auction held at the singer's former home at Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee.
"A big mink coat encapsulates the glamour of the 1970s in Las Vegas," said Mr Aldridge.
The auction, which will feature a range of Elvis Presley memorabilia, goes live at 09:30 BST on Saturday.
In June 2022, the auctioneers sold a watch worn by Presley on his first television appearance in 1956 for £240,000.
