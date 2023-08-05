Trowbridge town hall refurb reaches key milestone
Contractors have been appointed for the multimillion-pound refurbishment of a town hall.
Beard Construction will remodel and refurbish the Grade II-listed building in Trowbridge, Wiltshire.
Funded by the Future High Streets Fund, the Victorian structure is set to reopen in 2025 as a music venue.
Phil Alford, cabinet member for strategic assets at Wiltshire Council, said they were "delighted" to be working with the local company.
Mr Alford said: "Their extensive knowledge of working sensitively on historic buildings will ensure the Town Hall remains a landmark community asset for future generations to treasure."
He said the investment in the town hall, which will come out of the £16m fund awarded to Wiltshire Council by the government, will encourage footfall and help revive the town's evening economy.
The government's Future High Streets Fund aims to help areas recover from the pandemic by improving transport links, building new homes and transforming underused spaces.
Beard Construction were behind the refitting of the Grade II-listed Mill Building at Trowbridge Museum and the refurbishment of the Grade II-listed Corsham Mansion.
Jamie Harwood, director at Beard, said they were "proud" to be "playing our part in safeguarding the future of the historic town hall" and will ensure the building continues "to support the community for many more generations to come".
