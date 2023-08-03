City Hall, Salisbury: Reopening demonstration takes place
- Published
Members of the public have taken part in a demonstration outside a closed entertainment venue.
City Hall in Salisbury was opened in 1937, but is currently closed and in disrepair.
Wiltshire Council is investigating different funding options to complete the work needed at the venue, which it is estimated will cost more than £2m.
Local musician and historian Frogg Moody said: "It's not just about now, but it's about Salisbury's future."
The venue has hosted gigs by Led Zeppelin, The Beatles and Rod Stewart. More recently, it was used as a Covid vaccination centre.
In 2018, the council had the ceiling surveyed after a small piece of it fell.
'Significant risk'
The council's insurance policy contains a material damage policy, with a clause stating that a building must be kept in good repair otherwise the policy is invalidated.
In June, the council's deputy chief executive Andy Brown said there was "significant risk and liability" to the authority and so the building was unable to reopen.
With the repair bill costing a lot more than expected, Wiltshire Council is discussing funding options with private and charitable cultural providers.
Speaking to BBC Radio Wiltshire, councillor Richard Clewer said: "Wiltshire Council is fundamentally an adult and social care provider and children's services provider, who collect bins and looks after roads.
"Our speciality is not running cultural venues.
"Before we can go back out and discuss with other providers, and before we can discuss sensibly with the community, we need to know what the options are," he added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk