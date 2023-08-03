Bookable Wiltshire Connect minibus for Pewsey Vale begins
A new bookable minibus service has started up to better connect those in rural areas to amenities.
The Wiltshire Connect bus can be booked by phone or app and will initially operate in Pewsey Vale, before expanding to Marlborough.
Wiltshire Council received £1.2m in government funding for the scheme, which covers areas where scheduled buses are unavailable.
Councillor Caroline Thomas said the bus service will be "semi-flexible".
"This service is to offer local residents flexibility in their transport arrangements," she said.
She explained that in rural areas it is simply not possible to offer a comprehensive bus service.
"There will be a route with a timetable and [users] can call for the bus to divert from it and pick them up. It's a semi-flexible, scheduled service that is also fully on demand.
She said it is a "cost-effective way" to connect people, with fares capped at £2 per journey and concessionary passes used in the normal way.
"The technology will also enable the council to learn about people's travel habits," she said.
Dr. Michael Barillère-Scholz, the co-founder and CEO of the Ioki app which works with the bus service, said he already has 50 similar services in Germany.
'Feel connected'
"The app is a new 'front-end' where the passengers can book their rides comfortably," he said.
"There are virtual stations all over the area so [users] do not have to travel more than 200 metres [for] their booked bus.
"It's great for elderly and mobility reduced people, to help them... feel connected."
Ms Thomas said the fare will probably go up to £2.50 in October and, once the funding exists, Wiltshire council wants to roll the service out more widely.
