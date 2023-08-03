Market Lavington: Second woman found at house by officers dies
- Published
A second woman who was found at a house after officers were called has died.
Officers were called to a property in Market Lavington, Wiltshire, on Monday due to concerns over the welfare of an elderly woman.
The woman in her 90s was declared dead at the scene, while another woman, in her 50s, was airlifted to hospital.
The second woman has died from a medical condition, Wiltshire Police said, adding both deaths were currently being treated as unexplained.
The force added there was no third-party involvement and investigators were not looking for anyone else.
The two women were not related to one another but both lived at the address in White Street.
Wiltshire Police said it was still waiting for the results of a post-mortem examination for the older woman, and that a file was being prepared for the coroner.
