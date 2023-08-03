Motorcyclist dies after Swindon car crash
- Published
A motorcyclist in his 60s has died after a crash involving a car.
The collision happened on Marlborough Road, at the junction with Windsor Road, in Swindon, at about 22:15 BST on Tuesday.
The man in his 60s died as a result of his injuries, Wiltshire Police said.
Windsor Road has been shut in both directions while police work at the scene. The police force has appealed for any witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.