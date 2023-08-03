Flood plans 'amazing news' for Wiltshire market town
Plans to protect a historic Wiltshire market town from flooding have taken a step forward.
A community-led flood working group in Malmesbury, supported by the town council, has secured £50,000 from the Environment Agency (EA).
The funding, approved by Wessex Regional Flood and Coastal Committee, will pay for additional modelling for the flood defence scheme.
Flood warden Sue Poole said the progress is "amazing news".
In 2012 the town suffered its worst flooding for 70 years when the River Avon burst its banks. More floods followed in 2013 and 2014.
Ms Poole said that for the people who live in the at-risk properties, it is a "grind".
"I know one specific lady who is eighty-ish, [who is] moving out because she can't cope with the worry any longer."
She said "just the idea of it" is affecting people, even if they have never been flooded.
Councillor Steve D'Arcy is among those behind the campaign for flood defences for the St John's, Lower High Street and Baskerville areas of the town.
Mr D'Arcy said although work has been done to improve the flow of water, it has not eliminated the risk to residents. So this work has been "a long time coming".
He said work will continue for the rest of 2023, then they will put a business case together and go back to the EA and council.
"If that's approved we have around half a million pounds to start developing the flood-defence scheme," he added.
The proposed work would include a temporary barrier installed across the memorial gates and construction work to increase the height of the wall bounding the northern bank of the stream running through Cuckingstool Mead.
Further work to improve the river flow downstream from St John's bridge would also be undertaken.
Mr D'Arcy said that as the scheme progresses, each affected householder will be consulted because "it's building things potentially in their gardens".
He said they will have "some ability to influence how that works. But ultimately it has to be a scheme that works for everybody".
Ms Poole said she feels "very, very positive".
"And if it means we've got residents in St Johns Street and the Lower High Street who can look forward to a future with no flooding, it is absolutely amazing," she said.
