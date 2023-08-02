Swindon: Two more charged after stabbing of 17-year-old boy
- Published
Two more people have been charged after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in Swindon.
The teenager suffered serious knife injuries in Stubsmead on 22 March.
Two boys, 15 and 17, both from Swindon, have been charged with grievous bodily harm, affray and possession of a bladed article.
Paul Newman, 45, previously pleaded guilty to affray in connection with the incident and will be sentenced at Swindon Crown Court on 29 August.
The 15-year-old has been remanded in secure accommodation and the 17-year-old has been released on bail.
They are due to appear in court at a date yet to be decided.
