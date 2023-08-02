Wiltshire man jailed after ramming police car during escape
- Published
A man has been jailed for 15 months after he repeatedly rammed a police car whilst trying to escape officers.
John Sykes, 30, of Easton Lane, Chippenham, was arrested on 28 May 2021 after police were alerted to his erratic driving.
Officers attempted to stop the van he was driving in Corsham but he accelerated off at more than 80mph.
He later reversed at speed into a police car three times before he fled on foot.
Sykes pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment and given a 24 month driving disqualification when he appeared at Swindon Crown Court on 21 July.
Sgt Mike Tripp, of Wiltshire Police, said: "Sykes was intent on evading police and was adamant that nothing would stand in his way - he reversed at speed into the police car on several occasions before running from the scene and hiding at the Thingley Travellers' site.
"He caused extensive damage to the police vehicle and while it was fortunate that the police officer was not seriously injured, he did require rehabilitation treatment for pelvic injuries as a result of the incident.
"Our officers work tirelessly to protect the public from dangerous individuals and incidents of this nature will not be tolerated."
