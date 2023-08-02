'Shocking' Swindon lake fish deaths as oxygen levels drop
Hundreds of fish have died after oxygen levels suddenly dropped in a popular fishing lake.
Aerators have been deployed by the Environment Agency (EA) in Peatmoor Lake in Swindon, to bring the levels back up to normal.
Members of a local Facebook group said it had been a "harrowing" experience to see so many dead and distressed fish.
An EA spokesperson said water samples had been taken to try to find the source of the problem.
They said: "We are investigating a number of fish deaths and fish in distress on the Peatmoor Lagoon, Swindon.
"We deployed aerators to increase oxygen levels and create a safe haven for fish, and have taken water samples to help identify the cause.
"Members of the public who spot fish in distress should report it to our 24/7 incident hotline 0800 80 70 60, so that we can investigate."
David Richens, from Peatmoor & Sparcells Facebook Group, said there had been a "severe oxygen crash" on Tuesday that had killed "thousands of fish".
"It is believed to be caused by a pollutant entering the lake," he added.
"The Environment Agency have had at least four aerators in the lake most of the day.
"The [oxygen] levels have risen slightly. The EA have also had several water samples taken and the club and the EA should have results in the next couple of days.
"It's been a very harrowing day."
Local resident Teresa Clerck said: "It was just shocking seeing those fish still alive in the lake struggling to get oxygen.
"You could see vast numbers of small fish near the water surface in different parts of the lake.
"Sadly, there were also many dead bodies of larger fish."
