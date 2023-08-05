Swindon school anti-social behaviour targeted by workshops
Workshops to tackle anti-social behaviour are being offered to school pupils in a pilot programme.
Swindon Borough Council, using £1.4m in government cash, has been running sessions with local students who have been referred to it by schools.
It comes after a number of stabbings in Swindon in recent weeks.
The Home Office said awareness of the dangers of bringing knives into school has grown since the programme started.
The government is using Swindon as a pilot area for the programme, with a view to potentially rolling it out to other areas of the UK.
Its funding has enabled the council to extend the workshops between this October and March 2024.
'Imaginative and productive'
The programme has so far helped more than 1,200 young people, across 25 places of education.
The cash has been split across three different programmes in the town, run by organisations Iprovefit, Our School Now and Barnardos.
One health and social care lecturer at New College Swindon, said: "Our students really enjoyed the workshop, and our teachers were incredibly impressed with how well they engaged with activities.
"The students were inspired to be creative, imaginative and productive, producing pieces of work that they were all incredible proud of.
"We are looking forward to welcoming the team back to facilitate more workshops with even more students."
Councillor Jim Grant, Swindon Borough Council's cabinet member for communities and joint working, added: "As we move into the next school year, the programme will continue to provide young people the opportunity to feel informed about community safety and how to make a positive contribution to the town and themselves.
"I look forward to seeing how these will continue to make a positive impact on our young people."
