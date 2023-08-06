Wiltshire and Swindon get £300,000 for new tree planting
Two councils will plant thousands of new trees thanks to £300,000 in grants.
Both Swindon Borough Council and Wiltshire Council are looking to recruit new volunteer tree wardens for the project
The volunteers will work with woodland officers to help plant, promote and protect trees.
The funding to plant the trees is coming from the Forestry Commission and the government's Woodland Creation Accelerator Fund.
Wiltshire Council's spokesperson for climate change, Cllr Tamara Reay, said: "We need to take action to ensure our future generations can continue to enjoy the beauty that Wiltshire landscapes have to offer.
"Tree Wardens are local people who are keen to plant, look after and stand up for the trees in their local area."
Swindon Borough Council said it was committed to increasing the number of trees in the borough.
Alongside caring for the trees, the volunteers - who will be given training - will help raise funds and find land for tree plan volunteer tree planting.
The Government funding for Wiltshire Council and Swindon Borough Council will also be used to help deliver tree planting targets over the next two years, with the planting of a total of 111 hectares of trees in 2023-24 and a further 222 hectares in 2024-25.
