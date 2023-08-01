Arrest over attempted kidnap of 12-year-old girl in Swindon
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap and sexual assault of a child.
Wiltshire Police said the incident occurred when a 12-year-old girl got off the number 10 bus on Bodiam Drive in Toothill, Swindon, on 24 July.
After briefly meeting her father, she continued along Stratford Close when a man tried to persuade her to enter his flat and attempted to grab and kiss her.
The girl was able to escape uninjured.
Police have arrested a man in connection with the incident and he has been bailed while enquiries continue.
A spokesman said: "This was a very worrying incident and we understand the community concern that it may cause.
"Please rest assured that we are taking it incredibly seriously and are pursuing several lines of enquiry."
