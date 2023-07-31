Ukrainians trained to become weapons instructors
- Published
The British Army's training of Ukrainian soldiers has entered a crucial new phase with more than 100 being taught to become instructors.
Troops have been taking part in an intensive course in Wiltshire to improve their skills using self-propelled artillery guns.
Around 30 AS90s and 14 Challenger 2 battle tanks are being sent to Ukraine, as announced by the prime minister.
The training will help the Ukrainian military become more self-sufficient.
The Ukrainian instructors are being taught how to shoot and service artillery, so they can teach those on the ground back home.
The Ministry of Defence has trained 120 Ukrainian personnel to use AS90s in recent months and in June, 12 commanders were also trained.
Capt Richard Duggan, of the Royal Dragoon Guards, said: "They want to be self-reliant, they want to be self-sufficient and this is really one of the first steps to allow them to do that.
"It allows them to go back to their home country and deliver training to their people."
Ukrainian soldier, Ruslan, is aged in his 50s and was a construction engineer before the Russian invasion of his country in February 2022.He has taken to army life so quickly, he is now one of those being trained to instruct soldiers in using the weaponry.
"Training is very significant," he said.
"The training that we have had here will definitely increase our effectiveness and the possibility to make counter-offensive actions.
"Now, when we are provided with guns and the necessary skills and knowledge, we will just know how to perform and how to work and how to use it in the correct way.
"More guns and the more shells, the victory is closer."
Training on the AS90, which has a 15 mile (24.7km) range, is taking place at a specialist facility under the control of the Royal School of Artillery.
The Ukrainians have a wide range of backgrounds, ranging from experienced artillery soldiers to those with little or no military experience - and there is a lot of information to take in, in a short space of time.
Staff Sgt Michael Perkins, of the Royal Artillery, said: "We've taught them how it works, how to service it, ways around it if it breaks in the field.
"They've taken it in their stride, they've been sponges and they've absorbed everything that we have told them."
There are no plans to stop training in this country, with the British Army committed to supporting Ukraine, the MoD said.
The UK is the second largest donor to Ukraine, with a commitment of £2.3bn in 2022, it added.
