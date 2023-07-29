WOMAD 2023: Crowds enjoy world music, dance and art festival

The Womad sign by marquees
The four-day festival is a celebration of music and dance from across the world

More than 40,000 revellers braved a night of rainy weather at the 41st WOMAD Festival.

This year's World of Music, Arts and Dance Festival is taking place across the weekend in Charlton Park, Wiltshire.

More than 150 artists representing music from around 50 different countries are performing across six stages.

Organisers said it was their most "eclectic line-up" yet.

Returning to WOMAD on Saturday evening, renowned band and voice on social issues 47Soul, from Palestine and Jordan, will showcase a blend of electronica, hip-hop, and traditional dabke music.

The Cinematic Orchestra and Mariza will also make an appearance.

More than 150 artists are performing at the festival
More than 40,000 people have tickets to this year's festival
The rain has cleared - for now - after a wet night
Some festival-goers dress up for the weekend
A giant moon sculpture is on display at the festival
The festival is running for four days
This is the 41st time WOMAD has taken place
There has been mixed weather at the festival so far

.

