Man racially abused family on train from London Paddington

British Transport Police
Police arrested a man at Cardiff Central

Police would like to speak to witnesses after a man racially abused a family on a train from London to Cardiff.

The British Transport Police (BTP) said the man boarded coach K of the London Paddington to Swansea train around 20:50 BST on 21 July.

Officers said he used racist and homophobic language repeatedly towards several passengers.

In particular, police said he racially abused a family who left the service at Swindon.

The train was met by BTP officers at Cardiff Central and a man was arrested.

He was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and possession of a Class B substance.

He has since been released on bail.

Officers took statements from a number of witnesses but are appealing for more people to come forward.

