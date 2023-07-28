Man racially abused family on train from London Paddington
Police would like to speak to witnesses after a man racially abused a family on a train from London to Cardiff.
The British Transport Police (BTP) said the man boarded coach K of the London Paddington to Swansea train around 20:50 BST on 21 July.
Officers said he used racist and homophobic language repeatedly towards several passengers.
In particular, police said he racially abused a family who left the service at Swindon.
The train was met by BTP officers at Cardiff Central and a man was arrested.
He was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and possession of a Class B substance.
He has since been released on bail.
Officers took statements from a number of witnesses but are appealing for more people to come forward.
