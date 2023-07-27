Man receives potentially life changing injuries in Swindon collision
A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries following a road traffic collision involving a van.
Wiltshire Police said officers attended the scene on Swindon Road, Royal Wootton Bassett just before midnight on Wednesday.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment.
The A3102 between Coped Hall roundabout and J16 of the M4 was closed for a number of hours but has now reopened.
