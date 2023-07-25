Teenager stabbed in Shaw Forest Park in Swindon

Wiltshire Police said it has increased its presence in the area

An appeal has been launched after a teenage boy was stabbed in a park.

The incident happened in Shaw Forest Park in the west of Swindon on Monday just before 18:00 BST, Wiltshire Police said.

The victim, who has been taken to hospital, was seriously assaulted but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Officers have put in a cordon in place on the cycle path through the area and have increased their patrols.

