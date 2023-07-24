Swindon: Teenage boy stabbed in Shaw Forest Park

The Shaw Forest Park sign behind a fence
The teenage boy was stabbed on the cycle path in Shaw Forest Park

Police are appealing for information after a teenage boy was stabbed in a park.

Wiltshire Police said the boy was assaulted on the cycle path in Shaw Forest Park in Swindon, just before 18:30 BST on Monday.

He was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Officers have placed a cordon on the path and warned people to expect an increased police presence in the area while investigations continue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about happened is asked to contact Wiltshire Police.

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by Wiltshire Police

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.