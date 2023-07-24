Amesbury flats residents 'in limbo' after major fire
People evacuated from a block of flats say they are "still very much in limbo" almost seven weeks after a devastating fire.
Thirteen people had to leave the three-storey building in Sandell Place, in Amesbury, Wiltshire, on 9 June, after a blaze started in a nearby bin store.
Some, including a family of five, are still living in hotel rooms.
Housing association Stonewater said a dedicated case worker had been in daily contact with each household.
"We are working closely with Wiltshire Council to find suitable longer-term temporary accommodation for customers during this period," a spokesperson said.
"However, Amesbury is an area in high demand, particularly for social housing, which is making this process challenging."
Residents explained there was still a hole in the roof of the building with no construction work appearing to be happening, and that they were struggling to gain access to pick up their belongings.
Mark Verbinnen, Conservative councillor for Amesbury East and Bulford, said: "Let's remember this is social housing.
"Some of these people have medical needs, social needs, [are] low-income families."
He explained people could not afford to keep living in hotels and many were suffering mentally.
"I wish I could sit here and say comfortably that the housing association are doing everything they can, but I don't feel that's the case," he said.
"I think that some of these residents have been really poorly let down."
He explained the council was trying to get some of the residents on to local housing lists.
Andrew Zajac and his mother Elizabeth were living in one of the worst-affected flats.
"We're doing OK, but a few things can be done better," explained Mr Zajac.
Their stay in Airbnb accommodation has been extended for a year.
They said other people's belongings had been moved into storage, but theirs had not, so they had lost a lot of items due to the roof being off.
Mr Zajac explained they paid themselves for what they could save to be put into private storage.
His mother, Ms Zajac, said: "We're just waiting. Everybody promised, but nothing happened."
Resident Ben Appleby, 32, said the housing association "haven't done anything" about the hole in the roof.
"There is no sign of us moving back in," he said.
He said residents often arranged to pick up their belongings, but security were not told, so they have had to wait outside their own homes for "up to an hour" trying to gain access.
Mr Appleby explained that because the storage company Stonewater is using was based in Brighton, residents had been told they would not have access to any of their possessions for up to a year or until they were permanently housed.
"That really shocked a lot of people," he said.
"There's vulnerable adults, vulnerable children with additional needs that require stability, but we're still very much in limbo."
Another resident, who did not want to be identified, explained he had been living with his three children and wife in one hotel room in Amesbury.
"Right now it's started to be very difficult for the kids," he said.
The Stonewater spokesperson added: "We're very thankful that no-one was hurt as a result of the major fire at Sandell Place. However, given the severity of the incident, we anticipate repairs will take around 12 months to complete."
The spokesperson said the company had also provided information packs, drop-in sessions, displacement payments, food vouchers and grants for support.
