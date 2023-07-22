David Carrick: Wiltshire Police investigated over 2016 allegations
A police force is being investigated after concerns were raised about its handling of allegations made in 2016 about serial rapist officer, David Carrick.
Chief Constable Catherine Roper voluntarily referred the Wiltshire force to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Carrick was given 36 life terms for rapes while a Met Police officer.
Ms Roper said the IOPC investigation related to sexual offences in 2016.
She said the force could not comment on the specifics of the allegations until the investigation was completed.
The IOPC said it had "recently begun" an independent investigation into "concerns that Wiltshire Police officers failed to properly investigate a report made against Carrick in 2016".
"Our investigation began following a voluntary conduct referral from the force, it said.
"This was the first time we were made aware of this matter and the investigation is in its initial stages."
IOPC Regional Director Mel Palmer said: "David Carrick's horrendous offending, which occurred over almost two decades while he remained a police officer, shocked the public and cast a dark shadow on policing."
The 48-year-old, who committed most of his offences in Hertfordshire and some in Wiltshire, admitted 49 charges, including 24 counts of rape against 12 women.
Ms Roper said: "I can confirm that we have made a voluntary referral to the IOPC regarding allegations made to us in 2016.
"These allegations related to non-recent sexual offences.
"The IOPC have decided to independently investigate this matter and, as such, we are unable to comment further on the specifics of these allegations at this time."
She added that the force was "fully engaged with the IOPC" and welcomed the scrutiny, which was "fundamental in cases which have understandably damaged public trust and confidence".
On Thursday, the IOPC announced four separate investigations into Metropolitan Police's handling of reports about Carrick.
The watchdog said it had found enough evidence to begin four separate investigations.
