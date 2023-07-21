Conservatives win St Margarete & South Marston by-election
The Conservative party has won a by-election for Swindon Borough Council's St Margarete & South Marston seat.
Matthew Vallender won by just 25 votes, with 1,143 compared to Labour's Joseph Polson who received 1,118 votes.
The by-election happened after the sudden death of councillor Pam Adams, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor Vallender was congratulated on Twitter by Swindon's two Conservative MPs.
Sir Robert Buckland called it "well-deserved."
Conservative group leader Councillor Gary Sumner said: "Congratulations on a well-conducted campaign on positive messages.
"Delighted for you and thanks to the team who helped. You'll be a great ward councillor."
Labour still dominates Swindon Borough Council with 32 seats.
The Conservative Party now has 24 seats, and the Liberal Democrats one.