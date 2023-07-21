Salisbury gas leak closes road in city centre
- Published
A road is closed while urgent repairs are carried out following a city-centre gas leak.
Engineers are working to fix the gas network on Bridge Street and Fisherton Street, in Salisbury, after a pipe began leaking on Thursday.
A signed diversion is in place for affected motorists and the road is likely to stay closed over the weekend.
"We're working quickly to make the repair to keep everyone safe and warm," said a spokesman for gas company SGN.
Wiltshire Council warned there will be disruption in the city centre for most of the weekend.
"Please allow plenty of time for your journey," a council spokesperson said.
