Tribute to 'loved' horse rider who died after fall near Melksham
- Published
A woman who died after falling from her horse when it was apparently spooked by a motorcycle has been remembered as a "much loved" equine podiatrist.
Jayne Hunt, from Melksham, died after the incident on Bollands Hill near Seend on 9 July at 15:40 BST.
In a statement her family said: "Jayne was much loved and will be sadly missed by her family and her huge circle of friends."
They said she was "incredibly well respected in the world of horses".
The incident happened after the motorbike approached from a blind bend, Wiltshire Police said.
Both the motorcyclist and the horse suffered minor injuries.
'Passion for horses'
Ms Hunt's family said she had become an equine podiatrist to save her first horse, Casper.
She then went on to become a specialist in the field and can be credited with "saving the lives of a number of horses".
"Jayne always loved horses and was incredibly well respected in the world of horses and equine podiatry," they said.
Ms Hunt was a founder member of the Equine Podiatry Association in 2006, and two years later co-founded Equine Podiatry Training company with Dr Richard Vialls to share her knowledge and passion of horses with her students.
In a statement on its website, the Equine Podiatry Association, said it was "devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved Jayne Hunt".
"In the blink of an eye, our association not only lost our warmest, funniest and most generous member, we also lost our teacher, our mentor and our dear friend," it said.
"We will be forever grateful for her life, and that she had the foresight and bravery to follow her passion for this profession."
Ms Hunt was also a member of a community choir in Devizes and "enjoyed dining out", her family said.
