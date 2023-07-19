Wiltshire couple 'find freedom' in living on the road
- Published
A couple in their 70s who sold their house and quit their day jobs to live life on the road say they have found "absolute freedom".
Robert and Debbie Woodhouse decided to leave their Wiltshire life behind when they bought a motorhome in September 2018 after two of their friends died.
They wanted to follow their dreams of exploring every corner of the country "before it was too late".
"It's about being true to yourself and following dreams," Mrs Woodhouse said.
Mr Woodhouse, a builder, and Mrs Woodhouse, a support worker, decided to make the jump because the "stress of everyday life" became too much.
"I had a hip replacement and we lost two of our closest friends, so realised if we didn't do something we dreamed of right now, then we probably never would," said Mr Woodhouse.
After selling their house they bought a motorhome and Mr Woodhouse has been pursuing a career as a novelist while on the road.
He has signed a deal with a publisher and is looking forward to his upcoming third book release.
"So far, we have travelled across England, Ireland and Wales, but we have not made it to Scotland yet," Mr Woodhouse said.
"We absolutely love travelling to the remotest areas and exploring the countryside," he added.
"However we do miss our family, especially our grandchildren and that is the hardest part really."
But the couple said after five successful years they are not looking to return to normal life any time soon.