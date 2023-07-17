Swindon murder accused appears in court after stabbing
- Published
A man charged with murder, following a fatal stabbing in Swindon, has appeared in court.
Vincent Sparkes, 44, of Station Road, Swindon, was charged following a stabbing on Broad Street at about 21:00 BST on 11 July.
He first appeared at Swindon Magistrates Court on Saturday morning and is due at Bristol Crown Court at 9.30am on Tuesday.
Mr Sparkes is currently being held in custody.
Det Ch Insp Phil Walker said: "I want to take this opportunity to extend my condolences to the family of the deceased at this difficult time.
"This will understandably have caused a great deal of concern in the local community.
"I would like to thank members of the public for their continued support and patience as this investigation progresses."
