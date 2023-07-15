Town criers from around the world compete in Calne
Over 30 town criers from across the UK, Bermuda, Nova Scotia and Australia are taking part in a national competition.
The Calne Town Crier Competition is being held at Beach Terrace on the bank of the River Marden.
The event is hosted by Calne town crier Mark Wylie, who won the inaugural town crier competition in Chard in June.
"We do this to promote our town and to spend time with friends," Mr Wylie told BBC Radio Wiltshire.
Th theme of the event this year is "Cry me a River" in honour of the river Marden that flows through Calne.
"If you think of town crying as a sport, this is one of the majors," Mr Wylie said.
"Over 30 criers from al over the world come to Calne to test the eardrums of all the residents."
Mr Wylie, who has won multiple town crying competitions, advised participants to "relax, enjoy yourself and breathe deeply".
"It's like any other sport or profession where you use your voice, you've got to look after it," he added.
The first cry was at 10.30 BST with the second due at 14:00.
