Stonehenge tunnel is approved by government
- Published
Plans to construct a road tunnel near Stonehenge have been approved.
The Department for Transport approved the £1.7bn two-mile (3.2km) tunnel from Amesbury to Berwick Down in Wiltshire on Friday.
Planning permission was first given in 2020 but was later overturned in 2021 after campaigns by locals.
Highways England said it wanted to build the tunnel to reduce traffic and cut journey times on the A303, a route from London to South West England.
