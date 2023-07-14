Swindon stabbing: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Swindon.
Vincent Sparkes, 44, of Station Road, Swindon, has been remanded in custody. He will appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
The charge follows a stabbing on Broad Street on Tuesday, after which a man, in his 40s, died.
A woman, aged in her 30s, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail, Wiltshire Police said.
The incident took place at around 21:00 BST. The victim was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but died during the night.
