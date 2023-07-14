Drug dealer caught in Wiltshire with cocaine in his underwear
- Published
A drug dealer who was found with class A drugs hidden in his underwear has been jailed.
Ervis Hasanaj, 26, of St Marks Road, Sunderland, was arrested in 2019, after an officer on patrol in Marlborough High Street stopped a BMW.
He was searched and found to have bags of cocaine.
Hasanaj pleaded guilty to possession of Class A drugs and possession of criminal property. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison on 7 July.
Swindon Crown Court heard that on 5 September 2019 Hasanaj was the passenger of the car and gave false details to the police at the scene.
During a further search while in custody he was found in possession of a further three bags of class A drugs hidden in his underwear, said Wiltshire Police.
Money laundering
He was also found in possession of a Ford Fusion car key.
A search of this vehicle led to the discovery of a large number of snap bags containing class A drugs hidden inside a sock, as well as a large quantity of cash.
Hasanaj also pleaded guilty to money laundering.
The court directed that 193 days already served by Hasanaj will count towards his sentence.
At a previous hearing, Hasanaj also pleaded guilty to possession of identity documents that were improperly obtained and was jailed for four months and ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk