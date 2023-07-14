Trowbridge: Paedophile coach jailed for another four years
A "predatory" kickboxing coach has been jailed for an extra four years for sexual offences against children.
David Prosser, 64, was already serving a 24-and-a-half year sentence following convictions in 1997, 2009 and 2019 for grooming and abusing his students.
He was jailed at Isleworth Crown Court in London on Thursday for abusing five boys under 16 between 1989 and 1996.
A spokeswoman for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) praised the "strength and bravery" of the victims.
Prosser is from Trowbridge, Wiltshire, but committed the majority of his offences while living in London between 1980 and 2000.
Most of his victims were targeted after attending one of his makeshift clubs in pubs, community centres and schools.
He would then single out a would-be victim, praise their skills, and then offer them one-to-one tuition at his home.
Prosser would then groom them with alcohol, cash, cigarettes, drugs and gifts before abusing them.
The five victims from the fresh case were students at his club.
'A lot of courage'
Prosser was handed the extra jail term after pleading guilty to a count of indecent assault on a male person and indecency with a child.
He further admitted seven counts of indecent assault on a boy under 16 and four counts of gross indecency with a boy under 14.
Melissa Garner, senior crown prosecutor with the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit at the CPS North London, said: "This case demonstrates the CPS do not hesitate to prosecute perpetrators of sexual abuse where there is sufficient evidence regardless of how long ago the crimes were committed.
"It takes a lot of courage to come forward as an adult to report what happened to you as child."
She continued: "The victims have shown a great deal of strength and bravery in reporting these crimes and supporting the prosecution and I would like to thank them for their resilience.
"I sincerely hope that this sentence will now provide a sense that Prosser has been brought to justice for his crimes against them."
