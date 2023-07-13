Police appeal for witnesses of 'serial flasher' in Wiltshire

Police are appealing for witnesses following the arrest of a man who claims to be a serial flasher.
The individual told officers he would approach people in a car and then indecently expose himself.
He said he had exposed himself to people in Trowbridge, Warminster, Chippenham and Melksham over the past six months, Wiltshire Police said.
The suspect was arrested on 10 July for an offence of outraging public decency, the force said.
Det Sgt Tom Allen said: "We would like to hear from potential victims of this man. There may be people out there who may not have felt comfortable reporting these incidents.
"Please be assured that you will be treated with sensitivity and understanding. It is really important that we hear about any such crimes.
"I would urge anyone that has been a victim or witnessed such an offence, to please make contact with Wiltshire Police."
