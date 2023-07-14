Go-ahead for £5m development of Swindon's Fraser Centre
- Published
Planning permission has been secured for a multi-million pound industrial complex.
Swindon Borough Council approved the plans for the vacant Fraser Centre site on Faraday Road.
The £5m development will include standalone and linked industrial, storage, business and service units.
A spokesperson for developer Robert Cort Propertie said the scheme will meet demand for "high-quality" industrial units and support growth.
They added it is hoped the new development will see "expansion in important regional locations."
Designed by architects Oxford Architects, the development will move ahead later this year with the demolition of the Fraser Centre building, which has been vacant since December 2020.
The existing sub-station, diesel generator and loading bays will also be removed, making way for car and cycle parking, new loading and unloading bays, reception access roads.
Planning director, Nick Kirby, from planning and development consultancy firm Lichfields, who were instructed to resolve planning objections relating to biodiversity, tree protection, landscaping and the impact on neighbouring residents, said: "This development is another big boost for Swindon."
He said the town "continues to be sought after by businesses looking to take advantage of quality commercial accommodation in a great strategic location with excellent transport links and access to a skilled workforce."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk