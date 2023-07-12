Swindon stabbing: Man in life-threatening condition
A man is in hospital in a life-threatening condition after a stabbing.
Wiltshire Police said they attended Broad Street in Swindon at about 21:00 BST on Tuesday, after receiving a report a man in his 40s had been stabbed.
A police cordon has been put in place in Broad Street between the junctions with Alfred Street and Ponting Street.
There is no threat to the wider public and extensive enquiries are being carried out, Wiltshire Police said.
"Residents are likely to see an increased police presence in the area while we investigate," a spokesman for the force added.
