No action to be taken over Swindon police station burglary
- Published
No action will be taken against a man arrested over a burglary at a police station.
Uniforms and electronic equipment were stolen from the Swindon West Police Point on 14 May.
A man, 27, was arrested on suspicion of burglary but will not face action due to "significant mental health concerns", Wiltshire Police said.
The stolen items have been recovered and the investigation has concluded, the force added.
Assistant Chief Constable Deb Smith said: "We investigate each crime without fear or favour and our investigators have examined all of the evidence objectively.
"We've reached the conclusion that a criminal justice outcome is not appropriate in this case given the mental health considerations.
"We also did not think it was proportionate or in the public interest to pursue this case in the courts."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk