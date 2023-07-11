Wroughton Junior School reopens after woman with weapon arrested
A lockdown at a junior school has been lifted after a woman was arrested on site with a weapon.
Wiltshire Police said lessons were suspended at Wroughton Junior School in Swindon over concerns about the behaviour of a member of the public.
Officers went the school just after 09:00 BST and arrested a woman in her 30s.
She was detained on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assaulting an emergency worker.
Staff at nearby Ridgeway School notified their counterparts at Wroughton Junior, leading to the lockdown.
No children or staff were harmed in the incident.
Police say the woman is thought to have been suffering from a mental health crisis and is receiving "appropriate care".
Swindon Police temporary superintendent Joseph Saunders said: "The public can expect to see an increased police presence at both schools today.
"Officers quickly responded and arrested a woman at the scene. For reassurance, there is no ongoing threat to pupils and staff at the school."
