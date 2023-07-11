Swindon art trail showcases balloon shaped dog sculptures
- Published
An art trail featuring "super-sized" balloon-shaped dog and smaller balloon puppies is to be launched in Wiltshire.
The Big Dog Art Trail, which will include more than 70 sculptures covering Swindon's finest landmarks, will officially open on 15 July.
Each "Swindog" has been adopted by organisations from across the region who have worked alongside artists.
When the trail finishes they will be auctioned for the Julia's House Children's Hospice charity.
Notable artists involved in the trail include Scottish brothers David and Robert Mach, David King Reuben, Jane Morgan, Kitty Shepherd whose design - Puppy Love - is inspired by Donny Osmond, alongside Wiltshire-based artist Hannah Dosanjh's design - Tails of Swindon.
The free-to-attend event includes 30 "Swindogs" and 42 smaller ones - known as "Swinpups".
Organiser Chris Hyde said: "Many families still struggling with the cost of living crisis, and the prospect of entertaining schoolchildren for more than five weeks this summer.
"An art trail that's fun, creative and engaging for both children and adults is an appealing option for parents on a budget.
"And, we all know that dogs are everyone's best friend."
On 19 September, the dogs will be auctioned off at the STEAM Museum to raise funds for Julia's House, before heading off to their forever homes.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk